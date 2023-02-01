A victim of a mass shooting that left three people dead and four others wounded in Beverly Crest remains hospitalized on Wednesday night, fighting to pick up the pieces of their life.

Preston Campbell, 26, remains hospitalized after being shot seven times during the deadly incident — in the stomach, chest and calf area.

Campbell’s family says the transgender man was leaving a party at the Whiskey a Go Go in West Hollywood before heading to the Beverly Crest rental home that night.

Police are still investigating the events that led up to the mass shooting on Jan. 28.

Campbell remains at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, fighting to pick up the pieces of their life instead of celebrating their birthday with friends and loved ones.

The victim’s mother, Nia Berry, said her child will have to learn how to walk again and their life will never be the same.

“It’s overwhelming to see your child come back to life a second time,” said Berry.

Berry says Campbell was heading to a party at the Beverly Crest rental home with friends when the mass shooting rang out.

The shooting left three young women dead and four others hospitalized.

The victims were identified as Iyana Hutton, 33, from Chicago, Nenah Davis, 29, from Bolingbrook, Illinois, and Destiny Sims, 26, from Buckeye, Arizona, by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The women were inside a car when they were struck by gunfire. Four other people outside the vehicle were also wounded, according to Los Angeles police.

“We can confirm that this was a gun battle where the victims were shot,” said LAPD. “We can confirm that this was not an active shooter situation or incident.”

The exact events that led up to the shooting are still unclear. Detectives say after the shooting, three vehicles sped away from the scene.

As for Campbell, Berry says the recovery will take some time. Family members have flown in from Chicago to be at Campbell’s side in the hospital.

As detectives continue searching for the suspects, Campbell’s loved ones are feeling a mix of emotions — both hopeful for his recovery yet outraged by the situation.

“Absolutely, I’m beyond angry,” said Berry. “No, I don’t forgive. No, this was unnecessary. This was no respect for human life.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help with Campbell’s recovery and medical expenses.