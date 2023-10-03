A motorhome in Sun Valley erupted in flames Monday night, leaving one person dead and another in need of medical attention.
The fire was reported around 9 p.m. in the 11800 block of West Strathern Street.
Los Angeles police officers patrolling the area responded to the scene along with Los Angeles County firefighters.
Crews doused the flames and found a body inside the motorhome, according to stringer news service OnScene.TV.
A second fire victim was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, video showed.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.