A motorhome in Sun Valley erupted in flames Monday night, leaving one person dead and another in need of medical attention.

The fire was reported around 9 p.m. in the 11800 block of West Strathern Street.

Emergency crews responded to a fatal RV fire in Sun Valley on Oct. 2, 2023. (RMG News)

Los Angeles police officers patrolling the area responded to the scene along with Los Angeles County firefighters.

Crews doused the flames and found a body inside the motorhome, according to stringer news service OnScene.TV.

A second fire victim was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, video showed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.