Victim identified in fatal crash in unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains north of Malibu

The California Highway Patrol has identified an 18-year-old woman from Laguna Hills as the person who was killed in a two-car crash in in an unincorporated area of the Santa Monica Mountains north of Malibu Saturday night.

Skylar R. Scripcer was one of five passengers in a 2009 Hyundai Genesis that was struck head-on by a 2021 BMW M5 on Malibu Canyon Road near the intersections with Piuma Road and Mesa Peak Motorway, according to the CHP.

Scripcer was pronounced dead at the scene, while five other people — 21-year-old Petros Gharibyan of Glendale, who was driving the BMW “at a high rate of speed,” and four other women ages 18 and 19 from Laguna Hills, Lake Forest, Trabuco Canyon and Mission Viejo — were hurt, the CHP’s report on the collision said.

While officials said Saturday night that seven people were hurt or killed, the report released Sunday only identifies six people who were in the two cars.

“For an as yet determined reason, the BMW crossed the double yellow lines, directly in front of the Hyundai’s path of travel … Excessive speed may be a contributing factor for the cause of this collision,” the report said.

Gharibyan and the four women suffered “major to moderate injuries,” including multiple broken femurs, broken ribs and a punctured lung suffered by the driver of the Hyundai,” the report added.

The investigation into the wreck is being handled by the CHP’s West Valley Area Office, though so far, no arrests have been made.