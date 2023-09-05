As authorities warn of a rise in an alarming crime trend called “bank jugging,” a recent victim of the follow-robbery style incident spoke out about the ordeal.

The term is used to describe culprits targeting and following people who withdraw large amounts of cash from a bank or an ATM.

The Fontana Police Department described such an incident that occurred on July 22.

The victim, who only wanted to be identified as Joe, said he remains shaken up by the incident.

He had withdrawn just over $1,000 from a Chase branch and walked to his truck with an envelope filled with cash.

He then drove to a nearby Walgreens to run an errand.

“While in there, unfortunately, they broke my driver door glass window, went into the truck, they took the envelope of cash that I had put in the center console, and that’s how I found my car,” Joe told KTLA.

Though his sense of security being out in public now feels compromised, Joe knows the situation could have been worse. An officer told him that if he had gone home, the incident would have occurred under “much different circumstances.”

The driver of a “newer model” Toyota 4Runner captured on surveillance video breaking into a vehicle on July 22, 2023 in these images released by the Fontana Police Department.

Photos shared by Fontana police late last month show a newer model Toyota 4Runner pulling up next to Joe’s pickup as one of three suspects goes inside the vehicle through the broken window.

Fontana police officer Steven Reed told KTLA his agency is aware of at least a dozen jugging cases in the past year or so in Fontana.

“We’re aware of other cases in surrounding cities as well,” Reed said, adding that no arrests have been made in cases that occurred in Fontana.

Last week, an elderly couple was followed to their Upland home from a bank, and two suspects threatened to hurt them if they didn’t give them money.

Fortunately, the victims’ neighbors came outside to help and the pair of thieves ran away.

Suspects Jacourie Ishlumati, 29, and Janelle Cunningham, 28, were arrested the next day.

Authorities warn residents to always hide the money they withdraw from a bank or ATM, and if it’s a large sum, they recommend not showing that it’s inside an envelope.

Additionally, they advise people to try and avoid taking out large sums of cash, and instead use other ways to transfer money if possible.