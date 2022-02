“Don’t run or I’m going to kill you.” Those were the words spoken to a victim of a robbery late Sunday night in West Hollywood.

The robbery took place in the parking lot of a Rite-Aid store located at Sunset Blvd and Fairfax Avenue, police said it’s part of a growing trend of violent crime in the area.

Sandra Mitchell reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 14, 2022.