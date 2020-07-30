Victim shot while sitting in vehicle in Glendale; gunman sought

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded in Glendale Thursday morning.

The victim was sitting in his car outside a residence in the 700 block of East Chevy Chase Drive when someone approached with a gun, a spokesperson for the Glendale Police Department said.

The gunman fired at least one round into the car, striking the victim in the arm.

The victim, identified only as a male, drove to a nearby 7-Eleven convenience store and called 911, the spokesperson said.

An ambulance transported the victim to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

No description of the suspect was immediately available.