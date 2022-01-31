Victims drive to hospital after being shot outside West L.A. hookah lounge

Police mark evidence following a shooting in West Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2022. (KTLA)

An investigation is underway after two people were shot outside a hookah lounge in West Los Angeles early Monday morning.

Police responded to a shooting call at 1:40 a.m. near the Byblos Mediterranean Restaurant and Hookah Bar located in the 1900 block of Westwood Boulevard.

Investigators learned that two gunshot victims had called authorities after driving themselves to UCLA Medical Center, the Los Angeles Police Department stated.

There was no further word on the conditions of the victims.

Video from the scene showed multiple shell casings left in the street outside of the restaurant.

Westwood Boulevard was closed between La Grange Avenue and Missouri Avenue during the investigation.

Authorities have not released a description of the gunman or gunmen, or any vehicle that may have been involved in the incident.