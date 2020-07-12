Victim’s family calls for unity after arrest of 2 people in beating of 80-year-old man in Lancaster

Roberto Flores Lopez is seen in an undated photo shared by his family.

The family of a man who was beaten and robbed inside a Lancaster grocery store last week called for unity after the arrest of two suspects on Saturday.

Damaris Wade, left, and Tamika White, right, are seen in photos released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrested Damaris Wade, 22, and Tamika White, 33, in the attack of Roberto Flores Lopez inside the restroom of a Superior market the morning of July 8.

Investigators believe Wade assaulted and robbed Lopez, and that White accompanied the assailant to the store.

The attacker continued to kick the 80-year-old even after giving up his wallet, Lopez’s relatives said.

Somebody later found the victim in the restroom, bleeding on the floor, his son Francisco Ordorico told KTLA. According to authorities, the victim suffered broken ribs and injuries to his face.

Before arresting Wade and White on Saturday night, the Sheriff’s Department distributed surveillance video of the suspects.

Investigators said they did not believe the incident to be a hate crime. The Sheriff’s Department described Wade and White as Black; Lopez is Latino.

Wade and White remain in jail on $100,000 and $50,000 bail, respectively, according to county inmate records.

Officials did not release further details on White’s role in the incident and the pair’s arrest.

Wearing shirts that read “Spread love, not hate,” family members thanked the Antelope Valley community for their support in a video streamed on Facebook Saturday night.

“Now we’re just going to pray that Roberto gets out of the hospital,” said Richard, Lopez’s son-in-law.

He thanked those who submitted tips to detectives and the “L.A. County Sheriff’s Department for doing their job.”

Cecilia, Lopez’s daughter, said her father is still recovering at the hospital.

“That’s all I want, just for my dad to be home,” she said. A GoFundMe page set up to pay for his hospital bills has collected more than $44,000 as of Sunday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Department said Wade’s family members have met with Lopez’s relatives, adding that “both families call for unity within our community.”

Mario, an Antelope Valley resident who has supported Lopez’s family during the ordeal, echoed the message in the video streamed Saturday.

He called on the region’s low rider community to join a unity cruise Friday evening.

“We can’t be hurting our community, we live here,” Mario said. “We need to stop the violence among browns and Blacks, because we need to unite. Now, is the time we need each other’s backs.”