Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies on the scene of a double fatal triple shooting on Sept. 3, 2023, in Moreno Valley (OnScene TV)

Riverside County authorities have identified the two men killed early Sunday morning in a Moreno Valley shooting.

Bryan Garcia, 21, and Ruben Perez, 22, were killed in the attack in the 21800 block of Dreacea Avenue, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news alert.

A third person who was shot, a male whose identity has not been released, was hospitalized and is expected to survive, officials said.

No information about a possible motive or the shooter has been made public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Ramirez at 951-955-2777.