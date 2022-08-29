Two of the three victims killed in a fiery crash in Santa Clarita were identified by officials Monday.

The collision involving a white BMW and an older model blue SUV occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Two of the victims were identified Monday by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office as Spencer Thomas, 28, of Santa Clarita and Shane Rivera, 41, of Glendale.

The third victim has yet to be identified.

Two people were also critically injured as a result of the collision.

Investigators were trying to determine what caused the crash.