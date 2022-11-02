A 21-year-old suspected DUI driver is facing criminal charges after a fiery collision in Woodland Hills Tuesday night that claimed the life of a father and son.

The crash occurred at around 9 p.m. in 23100 block of West Mulholland Drive at Valmar Road.

Lt. Matthew Bielski, with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Traffic Division, told KTLA that the preliminary investigation suggested the driver of a Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on Mulholland when it rear ended a vintage Ford Mustang, causing both vehicles to burst into flames.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fires, but the two occupants in the Mustang, identified as Andrea Bullo and his son Marco, were beyond medical help and died at the scene.

Bullo was one of the owners of Moonshadows restaurant in Malibu.

The driver of the Toyota Camry, Kevin Gonzales, managed to escape his vehicle and sustained only minor injuries.

Police were seen giving the 21-year-old a sobriety test at the scene of the crash and suspect that he might have been driving while under the influence at the time of the deadly crash.

LAPD told KTLA’s Mary Beth McDade that Gonzalez has been booked for two counts of murder. Jail records indicate that he is being held on $4 million bail.