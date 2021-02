Related Content Port Hueneme man pleads not guilty to attempted murder in hatchet attack of 3 people

Firefighters and the mayor of Port Hueneme on Friday honored a group of residents who intervened when a neighbor allegedly attacked three others last month with a weapon described as a medieval throwing axe.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Feb. 12, 2021.