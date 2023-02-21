Wreckage of a car seen after it collided with a Metro Blue line train in South L.A. Feb. 20, 2023 (TNLA)

Two victims from a fatal collision Monday night between a vehicle and a Metro Blue line train in the Central-Alameda neighborhood of Los Angeles have been identified.

The incident happened at 1629 E. 24th St. a little after 6 p.m.

Authorities said that a vehicle carrying five men was traveling southbound, the same direction as the train, when the driver suddenly made a left turn in front of the oncoming blue line train.

It is unclear whether the crossing signals on either side of the tracks, the lights, bells and arms, were activated when the incident occurred.

When firefighters arrived, they found the men inside the vehicle. Three of them, including the driver, were able to exit the car on their own.

The other two victims, now identified as 46-year-old Marvin Padilla and 40-year-old Jose Maradiaga Hernandez, were trapped in the backseat.

“Both patients were quickly extricated, but sadly, one was beyond medical help,” authorities with the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a Monday news release. The second victim, who was in grave condition, also died at the scene.

The other three men were taken to the hospital in “fair-to-moderate” conditions, LAFD said.

An estimated 125 passengers, and two train operators, were escorted off the blue line train. There were no reports of injury to any riders. One of the train operators was evaluated as a precaution.

Metro service between the Washington and Vermont stations was disrupted for the rest of the evening while authorities investigated the collision and crews worked to clear the scene.

On Tuesday night, officials with the Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA that detectives are still trying to determine what caused the accident and are not sure at this time if any charges will be filed.