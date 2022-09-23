Jose Farias, a man accused of sexually assaulting patients while giving blood at Aliso Viejo facility. (Orange County Sheriff’s Department)

Authorities are seeking possible victims who may have been sexually assaulted by an Orange County phlebotomist.

The suspect, 29-year-old Jose Farias, was arrested Wednesday on battery charges.

Farias is accused of sexually assaulting multiple women while working at a medical laboratory in Aliso Viejo, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities say Farias sexually assaulted at least two women while working at the facility. An 18-year-old female victim was allegedly assaulted while giving blood on Aug. 29. A 30-year-old woman was also allegedly assaulted on Sept. 20 in a similar manner while giving blood.

Farias had access to many patients during blood draw appointments which lead deputies to believe there may be additional victims.

He was arrested and booked at the Orange County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-7419. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling OC Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or online.