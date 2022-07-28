The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released these images of suspects and vehicles involved in a follow robbery in Norwalk in June.

A woman had her tire punctured during a robbery in Norwalk in which she was followed to a grocery store, officials said Thursday.

The incident occurred June 16 when three men apparently followed the victim to a grocery store, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

One man allegedly watched the victim withdraw cash at a bank in Norwalk. Then all three men followed the victim into the store before going back outside and puncturing the victim’s right rear tire, officials said.

The victim returned to her vehicle and one of the men offered to fix her tire.

“When the victim was shown the picture, Suspect 2 suddenly held a knife to her neck and ordered her not to make a sound or move,” officials explained.

Another man allegedly reached into the victim’s vehicle and took her purse containing cash.

Authorities provided surveillance images of the men as well as two vehicles believed to be involved: a 2004 red Honda Odyssey with no plates and a black Toyota Prius.

Anyone with information about the robbers, or is aware of other similar incidents is asked to call Detective Lopez at 562-863-8711.