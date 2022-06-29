A woman was airlifted to a trauma center after the Victorville home she was in exploded early Wednesday, officials said.

Southwest Gas responded to an incident near Adalane Court and Llanada Avenue just before 3 a.m., the utility company said in a statement to KTLA.

“While the cause of this incident remains under investigation, Southwest Gas has thoroughly inspected the incident site and surrounding area for gas leaks. No leaks were found,” the utility said. “Safety is our top priority and our crews have turned gas off to the impacted residences and worked with first responders to ensure the area is safe and secure.”

There was one person inside the home at the time of the explosion, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Mara Rodriguez. The woman sustained injuries and was flown to a trauma center. She was listed in critical but stable condition.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the home completely destroyed, with debris spread all along the block.

The force of the blast caused damage to neighboring homes, along with several others in the cul de sac. A home across the street had its front door blown off and one resident said he was pushed out of bed, Victor Valley News reported.

All other Southwest Gas infrastructures are operating without issue, according to the utility.

A contractor with the company conducted a periodic routine leak inspection in the area just last month and no leaks were found at that time either.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates to this developing story.