Victorville man, 71, arrested after allegedly repeatedly molesting child

Authorities are seeking additional potential victims of 71-year-old Victorville man who has been accused of molesting a child over a two-year period, police said Tuesday.

Arturo Lucero is seen in a booking photo released by Victorville police.

An investigation began Monday after sex crimes against a child under the age of 14 were reported that allegedly involved Arturo Lucero, according to a Victorville Police Department news release.

The report prompted deputies to track down and speak with Lucero at his residence, according to police.

“During the investigation, they learned he molested the victim multiple times during 2017 and 2018,” the release stated.

Lucero was arrested on suspicion of oral copulation, and lewd and lascivious acts with a child, according to police.

He was booked at the High Desert Detention Center and is being held on $250,000 bail, jail records showed.

Investigators said there may be more victims and released the suspect’s booking photo as they sought the public’s help in locating any others.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective C. Crosswhite at 760-241-2911 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can leave information through the the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or by visiting the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.