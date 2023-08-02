A 24-year-old Victorville man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in May.

Taj Carter was arrested in Hesperia on Monday, more than two months after the death of 24-year-old Tyreque Oshay Scott, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Scott received multiple “sharp force injuries” May 24 in the 14200 block of Rodeo Drive in Victorville, and he died at a local hospital shortly afterward, authorities said.

Officials have not said what information led them to Carter, only that he was “positively identified” as the suspect.

He is being held at the Central Detention Center in lieu of $1 million on the murder charge, though jail records indicate that he is being held without bail on other charges, including domestic violence causing corporal injury.

He is due to appear in Victorville Superior Court on Thursday for the murder charge.

Other scheduled appearances include Wednesday in San Bernardino Superior Court and Monday in Postrelease Community Supervision court.