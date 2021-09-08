Victorville man arrested after 2-year-old boy found with severe head injury, burns: SBSD

Davon Sheppard is seen in a booking photo released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

A 29-year-old Victorville man was arrested on suspicion of child cruelty after a toddler in his care was found with burns and a head injury, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

Last Friday, detectives with the Crimes Against Children Detail began looking into a case regarding the physical abuse of a 2-year-old boy. The young victim had been found with second- and third-degree burns to his body, as well as severe head trauma, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

Investigators say the child suffered the injuries while in the care of Davon Sheppard, who was identified as the suspect in the case.

Sheppard was arrested Saturday and booked on suspicion of felony child cruelty into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino, according to the officials. He was released the following day after posting $100,000 bail.

Authorities did not provide any further information about the case, including an update on the boy’s condition.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call sheriff’s Detective Josette Tracy at 909-387-3615. To leave a tip anonymously, contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463.