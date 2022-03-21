A 23-year-old man was arrested last week in connection with sexually assaulting a woman he met online, and Riverside police believe he preys on vulnerable victims.

Dejaun Jones, of Victorville, was arrested March 17 for an alleged robbery and sexual assault that occurred in Riverside 10 days earlier. Authorities did not release further details about the crime.

While conducting the investigation into Jones, detectives learned the suspect was active on dating apps and social media where he had connected with women online, police said.

Authorities allege assaults took place once Jones met the women in person.

“Dejaun Jones was armed during the encounters and it is believed he preyed upon women less likely to report the crimes to law enforcement, such as youth and sex workers,” authorities said in a news release.

Jones was booked into jail on suspicion of robbery and sexual assault and is being held on $275,000 bail.

“Investigators believe this suspect committed his crimes in Riverside and San Bernardino counties, and are following up on leads regarding other possible victims,” the news release reads.

Anyone with information about Jones or any additional crimes can contact Riverside police Detective Melissa Brazil at MBrazil@RiversideCA.gov or 951-353-7950, San Bernardino police Criminal Investigator Georgianna West at West_Ge@SBCity.org or 909-384-5621, or Deputy Edward Oliveros of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Victorville Station at 760-241-2911.

Authorities reminded anyone who engages in online dating and/or use dating apps of a few safety tips: provided by the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network:

Use different photos for your dating profile

Avoid connecting with suspicious profiles

Check out your potential date on social media

Video chat before you meet up in person

Tell a friend where you will be meeting and for how long

Meet in a well-lit, populated, public place

Don’t rely on your date for transportation

Don’t overindulge in alcohol or substances

Trust your instincts and always be aware of your surroundings

Additional safety information and resources can be found at rainn.org.