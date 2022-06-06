A 20-year-old man from Victorville was arrested for his alleged role in a deadly shooting over the weekend.

Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department arrested Jeremiah Ponce for the Saturday shooting death of 46-year-old Jose Rojas of Victorville.

Rojas was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the 14000 block of Burning Tree Drive in Victorville that morning. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he was then pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation and learned that Rojas and Ponce had gotten into some type of altercation that ended when Ponce allegedly opened fire and shot the older man.

Ponce was taken into custody for the shooting and awaits possible charges for homicide once the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office reviews the case.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is urged to contact Detective Ian Gosswiller at 909-387-3589. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at wetip.com.