A Victorville man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol for the second time in less than two months. His second arrest came as he was on release after making bail for the first arrest.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said John Scott Woodward, 33, was arrested on Wednesday around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Hesperia and Verde roads.

A deputy responded to the area for a report of a reckless driver. The deputy contacted Woodward, who authorities said was uncooperative and had several liquor bottles inside his vehicle.

He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and his vehicle was impounded.

Authorities later discovered that Woodward had previously been arrested on suspicion of DUI several weeks earlier on Oct. 31 and was currently out of custody after posting bail. That arrest took place in the same area, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Anyone with information regarding Woodward or his latest arrest is urged to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911. Officials say Woodward may also be known under the name John Scott Scowcroft.