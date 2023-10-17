A man who stole a bicycle and a backpack from a residence in Victorville was arrested after he was found to be in possession of narcotics and a loaded weapon, authorities said.

According to a release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the Victor Valley Transit Center around 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon on reports of a fight between a group of men.

Deputies were informed that one of the suspects was armed with a handgun, and by the time they arrived at the transit center, they located a man matching the suspect description leaving the area on foot.

He was detained without incident and identified as Geovani Galeano, 34, of Victorville.

When deputies searched Galeano, they found narcotics and a loaded .45 caliber unregistered semiautomatic handgun.

“The investigation revealed that Galeano had stolen a bicycle and a school backpack from the backyard of a residence in Victorville,” SBSD said. “The victim of the theft located the bicycle on the front of a VVTA bus and followed the bus to the bus hub.”

Authorities said that a struggle broke out when the victim saw Galeano exit the bus wearing the stolen backpack and remove the stolen bicycle from the bike rack. No injuries were reported.

Galeano was booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto and is being held in lieu of $40,000 bail.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Deputy Jay Ko at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station by calling 760-552-6800.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by contacting the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or by visiting the We-Tip website.