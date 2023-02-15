San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department vehicle seen in this undated file photo posted online by the department (SBSD).

A 67-year-old man was arrested and is facing a felony charge after trying to attack his neighbor with a hammer and a knife in Victorville, authorities announced.

The altercation between the two neighbors unfolded Sunday, just after 5:30 p.m., on Via Del Lago Circle.

The suspect, identified as Alex Flores, started the argument with his neighbors, according to an SBSD news release.

During the course of the argument, Flores threw a hammer at his neighbor, which ended up hitting his own vehicle. The 67-year-old then brandished a kitchen knife and ran at his neighbor, though the victim was not injured by the knife.

“Flores was arrested for misdemeanor brandishing a weapon, and felony assault with a deadly weapon,” the news release stated.

The 67-year-old was taken into custody and bail was set at $50,000.

It is unclear what led to the altercation or what the argument was about.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Deputy DeCoud at the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911. Anonymous tips can be made through the WeTip Hotline at 800-782-7463 or online at WeTip.