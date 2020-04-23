Victorville man who teaches elementary school in the San Gabriel Valley accused of distributing child pornography

Sheriff’s investigators arrested a man who works as a 5th-grade teacher in the Hacienda La Puente Unified School District on Wednesday on suspicion of sharing child pornography online, officials said.

Steven Victor Pilar. 43, of Victorville, pictured in a photo released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department following his arrest on April 22, 2020.

Steven Victor Pilar, 43, was booked on suspicion of distribution of child pornography following his 10:30 a.m. arrest at his Victorville home, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and county booking records.

Detectives from the department’s Crimes Against Children Detail and Hi-Tech Division were following leads when they learned illicit images were being distributed from Pilar’s home, sheriff’s officials said in a written statement.

They showed up with a warrant and interviewed Pilar.

“At the end of the interview with Pilar, he was arrested for distribution of over a thousand images and videos of child pornography,” the statement said.

Investigators soon learned that Pilar was employed as a 5th-grade teacher withing the Hacienda La Puente Unified School District, officials said.

It was not clear Wednesday which of the district’s 17 elementary schools or six K-8 schools Pilar worked at.

The district runs campuses in La Puente and Industry, as well as the unincorporated county areas of Hacienda Heights and Valinda.

Pilar was released on bail Thursday morning pending his initial court appearance, records show.

It was not immediately clear whether he was released under California ongoing “zero-bail” policy, set by judicial officials earlier this month to reduce jail crowding amid the COVID0-19 pandemic, which reduces bail to zero for all misdemeanor and some felony offenses.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact Detective Brian Arias of the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at 909-387-3615. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to WeTip at 800-782-7463.