Victorville mother arrested on suspicion of child abuse of 9-month-old daughter

A Victorville woman was arrested this week on suspicion of child abuse after detectives were notified of an infant who was admitted to Loma Linda University Medical Center with severe injuries.

Doctors determined that the 9-month-old child’s injuries were caused by non-accidental trauma, consistent with child abuse, according to a news release sent out Friday by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives were called to the hospital Wednesday evening, and investigators found the child’s mother, 21-year-old Kamara Williams, had caused the injuries, the release stated.

Williams was arrested Thursday and taken to the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino, with bail set at $100,000.

Detectives ask anyone who may have information regarding the case to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at 909-387-3615. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call 800-78-CRIME (27463).