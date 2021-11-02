Victorville resident, City Council member face charges for disruptions: District Attorney’s Office

City Councilwoman Blanca Gomez, shown in this undated photo from the city of Victorville’s website, faces several criminal charges, including some for conduct during council meetings during the summer of 2021.

A Victorville City Council member and a Victorville resident are facing misdemeanor charges after a series of altercations, two of which occurred during council meetings this summer and at least two of which involved law enforcement, according to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.

The District Attorney’s Office said in a release on Tuesday that “three separate incidents” led to the charges.

The most recent incident, which took place during a July 20 City Council meeting, led to the arrest of Councilwoman Blanca Gomez, 45, and Robert Rodriguez, 34.

During that meeting, Rodriguez was involved in an alleged altercation with Mayor Debra Jones’ husband, which led to Jones asking the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department to eject Rodriguez, according to the Victor Valley News Group.

Gomez, who did not return a request for comment, was arrested after she attempted to intervene, VVNG added.

Gomez and Rodriguez each face one count of resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer and one count of disturbance of a public meeting, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Rodriguez faces an additional count of disturbance of a public meeting from the July 6 council meeting, though officials did not clarify what led to this charge.

The other charges stem from a June 2 incident.

On that day, Gomez and Rodriguez allegedly interfered with law enforcement as deputies tried to remove Rodriguez from a Panera Bread at 11838 Amargosa Road, according to the Daily Press and the criminal complaint.

In that altercation, Robert Rodriguez vaping inside the restaurant was “the catalyst,” and the dispute escalated from there, according to District Attorney’s office spokesperson Jacquelyn Rodriguez.

Gomez filmed the interaction for social media and alleged a restaurant employee’s decision to call the Sheriff’s Department was racially motivated.

“They do seem to have some sort of acquaintance, but Councilwoman Gomez refers to him as a constituent,” said Jacquelyn Rodriguez.

Gomez faces a charge of battery, as well as an additional charge of resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer. Rodriguez has been charged with a count of trespass by entering and occupying, as well as two additional counts of resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer.

The Daily Press reported that Gomez and a Panera worker argued about whether Gomez had the right to record the employee at the restaurant.

The criminal complaint lists Gomez’s alleged victim in the battery as someone with the same name as a woman whose LinkedIn identifies her as a Panera employee in Victorville.

Gomez and Rodriguez are scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 4, 2022.