A Victorville school district is being accused of discrimination after allegedly disciplining Black students more harshly than white students.

An investigation of the 2018-2019 school year found that the Victor Valley Union High School District was more than three times more likely to cite Black students compared to their white peers.

A program called “Clean Sweep” allowed administrators to cite students, eventually leading them to have to appear in juvenile court, the investigation found.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights reached an agreement with the district and changes are in the works.

Shelby Nelson reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Aug. 18, 2022.