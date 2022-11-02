High school students and staff are still mourning the death of a Victorville high school football star who was found fatally shot and lying on the road.

The victim, Richard Reed, 17, was a senior at Silverado High School, an honor student and a star football player. Reed was found with a gunshot wound on Oct. 30 near the intersection of La Mesa Road and Jade Road around 11 p.m., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The search for the suspect remains as police continue investigating the murder.

Reed’s family and friends have been struggling with the devastating news as they continue mourning the loss of the beloved teenager. A memorial can be seen at the intersection where Reed’s body was found.

“We lost a great athlete, friend,” said Frederick Hunter, a close friend and teammate of Reed’s. “That was my brother. It was hurtful because I had just talked to him that night, so it hit hard.”

Richard Reed pictured with his number 9 jersey with the Silverado Hawks football team in a photo provided his family.

They both had dreams of playing football in college and pursuing a career in the NFL, but now those dreams have been cut tragically short.

“Every morning, he usually texts me before school,” says Hunter of Reed. “And I didn’t get that text that morning, so I knew something was up. When his brother was standing there waiting for me, I just didn’t know what it was.”

Security footage from a nearby home captured audio of a barrage of rapid gunfire at the time of Reed’s murder. Another neighbor provided surveillance video of a potential suspect’s vehicle.

Details remain limited and police say it’s unclear what led up to the deadly shooting.

“He was definitely a leader and a really big personality,” said Heather Conkle, Silverado High School Principal. “He had broad-reaching impacts across lots of students and many groups which is not generally typical of high school kids.”

Grief counselors have been brought onto campus to help students and staff cope with the loss of Reed. The school football team, the Hawks, will be playing a first-round playoff game this Friday at 7 p.m.

Players say their team would not have been able to achieve their status without Reed. The game will be dedicated to Reed’s honor.

“Many of the players are still in shock, and when we heard the news today, football was the furthest thing from our minds,” said Conkle. “But the players are also extremely unified right now. They want to play this game for Richard.”

The last jersey Reed wore on the field will be brought onto the field in the spot where he played his position

The Victor Valley Union High School District posted a statement about Reed’s death on Facebook saying:

“This is a heartbreaking loss for the students, staff, and families of Silverado High School,” VVUHSD Superintendent Carl Coles said. “On behalf of the Board of Trustees and the entire VVUHSD community, we will keep Richard’s family, friends, teammates, coaches and teachers in our thoughts and prayers. We will continue to support each other as we face this devastating tragedy.”

Anyone with information should contact authorities at 909-890-4908. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463 or online at www.wetip.com.