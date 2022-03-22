A Victorville woman has been arrested in her husband’s 2015 killing after she was found in Mexico, officials announced Monday.

The woman, 40-year-old Leticia Smith, has long been a suspect in the killing of Antoine Smith, who was 35 at the time of his death, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The case unfolded in May 2015, after several people called authorities to report that the husband had not been heard from for several days.

Friends and co-workers became worried after receiving texts from his phone number that didn’t sound like him. A missing person report was then filed with the Victorville Sheriff’s Station.

The next day, deputies went to the couple’s home in the 13000 block of Brynwood Street for a welfare check.

They walked into the bedroom to find Antoine Smith dead, with multiple gunshot wounds.

“Through the investigation, Leticia was identified as a suspect in Antoine’s murder,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

But investigators at the time couldn’t find the wife. They suspected she had fled to Mexico with couple’s 8- and 4-year-old daughters.

In December 2021, nearly seven years after the killing, the case was picked up by investigators from a cold case homicide team.

They worked with Mexican authorities and found Smith living in Rosarito, Mexico.

With help from the Department of Justice, investigators arrested Smith in Mexico on an extraditable warrant for her husband’s killing.

The couple’s two children were found to be safe in Mexico.

On March 4, the U.S. Marshals Service took custody of Smith from Mexican authorities, and she was brought back to California and booked on $2 million bail.