A man and a woman were taken into custody after allegedly stealing a cellphone from an out-of-town visitor in West Hollywood over the weekend.

The incident occurred early Sunday at popular nightclub Rocco’s, located at 8900 Santa Monica Blvd.

A dancer at the club watched as two people appeared to be pickpocketing cellphones, club management explained on social media. The dancer jumped off the gogo box, followed the theives and motioned for guards to detain them, the post read.

Multiple phones were recovered and returned.

In video shared with the club, the suspects are seen being taken into custody outside the nightclub.

“Stealing from our community. We will catch you and you will be arrested,” the person recording says.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has in the past warned residents and visitors to watch out for pickpockets and theft in general.

Thieves often work in groups and can steal up to 20 phones in one night, according to the agency. Other items, like wallets and purses, might be up for grabs, too.