Video: 2 students robbed in Melrose Avenue on their way to school

Surveillance video captured the moment two students were robbed in the Fairfax area Wednesday morning while on their way to school.

Around 7:20 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding robbery suspects who had just left the area of the 7600 block of Melrose Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

Two girls were walking to school when they were approached from behind by two suspects.

The suspects struck them and pulled them to the ground by their hair, police said.

The suspects demanded that they hand over their cellphones, then held them by their hair until they unlocked the access codes to the phones.

“Fearing for their safety, the victims complied and allowed the suspects to take their cellphones,” the LAPD said.

The two suspects proceeded to run into a waiting vehicle, where two others were keeping a lookout.

The four suspects fled in the vehicle, southbound from the location.

The two victims have not been identified, and information on their age was not immediately available.

The LAPD released the surveillance video and is asking for the public’s help in locating the robbery suspects.

The suspect’s vehicle was described to be a black sedan with tinted windows.

The first suspect is described as an 18-year-old Black woman who was wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans. The second suspect was described only as a Black female. The third and fourth suspects were described only as Black males.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilshire robbery Detective M. Flores at 213-922-8217. During non-business hours or on the weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters may also go to www.LAPDONLINE.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts.