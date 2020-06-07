Video: $50,000 reward offered in failed armed robbery of letter carrier in Pomona

A U.S. postal carrier was the victim of an attempted armed robbery in Pomona on May 20, 2020. A $50,000 reward was offered in the case. (US. Postal Inspection Service)

Federal officials announced a $50,000 reward Saturday for information leading to the capture and conviction of two men who attempted to rob a letter carrier at gunpoint in Pomona last week.

The failed heist, which was caught on camera, unfolded about 11 a.m. on May 29 in the 600 block of East Jefferson Avenue, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

A surveillance camera video of the crime shows the would-be robbers pull up behind a mail truck in an older-model, silver Toyota Corolla described as having damage to the right front bumper, no license plates and a loud engine.

A passenger exits the car first and confronts the mail carrier, followed moments later by the driver.

The men appear to leave after the letter carrier is seen spreading his arms as if to gesture he had nothing of value.

One of the failed robbers was described as a black man between 19 and 22 years old, of thin build, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing a blue bandanna over his face.

The other robber was also a thin black man, standing about 5 feet 3 inches tall and wearing a mask.

“Take no action to apprehend this person yourself,” the U.S. Postal Inspection Service cautioned in a wanted flier.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service by calling 877-876-3455 and saying “law enforcement.”

U.S. Postal Inspection Service wanted bulletin, issued June 6, 2020.