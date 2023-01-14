A man is likely facing serious charges after he was captured on video striking at least two people while allegedly driving under the influence in Silver Lake Friday night.

At about 11:30 p.m., the driver can be seen on a Ring security camera with his Tesla parked in a driveway in the 1300 block of Maltman Avenue. Footage shows the car had already sustained significant front-end damage, likely after hitting the garage.

Several people are gathered near the car when sirens are heard, prompting the driver to head back toward the Tesla. The staggering driver initially closes the car door, but soon reopens it and gets back into the driver’s seat amid concerned calls from the crowd.

As two people, one of whom is holding a dog, near the open door to get the man out of the car, he reverses, with his door striking the pair and apparently dragging them several feet.

After stopping briefly in the street – he apparently hit an SUV in the road – the Tesla takes off again, but police said he didn’t get far.

After his car became inoperable, he took off on foot, at which point he was tracked down and apprehended by officers.

No information about the conditions of the victims has been released.