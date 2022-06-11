A jewelry store at the Puente Hills Mall in the city of Industry was struck by smash-and-grab robbers Saturday afternoon, and mall patrons appeared to capture the robbers’ escape on camera as they fled.

The robbery was reported at about 4:15 p.m., when the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the mall in the 1600 block of South Azusa Avenue, according to Sgt. Magdaleno.

Four black-clad robbers entered Daniel’s Jewelers, smashed the front case, took an unknown amount of jewelry and fled on foot, Magdaleno said.

Video showed the thieves sprinting across what appeared to be a coffee shop or restaurant’s dining area, much to the surprise of shoppers.

The exact amount that was taken has not yet been tabulated by the store, the Sheriff’s Department added.