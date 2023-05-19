A Calabasas woman is spreading the word about theft by Amazon drivers after one was apparently caught in the act by a security camera.

Adrienne Bloom said her Ring camera captured the unidentified man grabbing “a very large check” made out to a subcontractor and jogging back to his van before driving away Tuesday afternoon.

The man was ultimately captured by law enforcement, Bloom said, and “luckily he still had the check under his seat.”

Sgt. Sean Wax of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the man had been arrested, though his identity has not yet been released.

Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.