Anaheim Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on video punching a library worker in an “unprovoked assault.”

Around 6:15 p.m. on March 3, an employee of the Anaheim Central Library was walking through the library when he approached the suspect.

“Without provocation, the suspect stepped into the path of the victim before striking him one time,” the Anaheim Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

The employee fell backward and struck his head on the tile ground, causing him to lose consciousness and suffer a laceration to the back of his head.

The injury required transportation and treatment at a local hospital.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his late 20s to early 30s, tall with a thin muscular build, weighing about 200 pounds and with short hair or possibly bald, and a mustache.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with red drawstrings, light brown pants, white shoes and a Dodgers baseball cap.

The suspect was carrying numerous clothing items in bags and may be transient, police said.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Anaheim PD investigator Chemaly at 714-765-1583 or OC Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.