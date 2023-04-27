The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after security footage appeared to capture three robbers armed with an AK-47 hold multiple people at gunpoint.

The robbery attempt at Santa Monica Boulevard and Orland Avenue was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the LASD.

While three armed suspects approached a would-be victim, that person ultimately ran off, as did another person targeted by the trio, the LASD said.

Nothing was taken and no one was injured.

No information is available about the suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.

Sam Bader contributed to this report.