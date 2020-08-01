Video appears to show maskless L.A. County sheriff’s employees arriving at party at Hollywood bar

Bottles hang from a rotating delivery mechanism over the bar at Club Sassafras in this undated photo. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Questions have arisen about a private party that may have been thrown for Los Angeles County sheriff’s personnel at a Hollywood bar Friday night, even as the number of people sickened and killed by the coronavirus in the county continues to surge.

Footage posted to social media by the progressive activist group GroundGame L.A. on Friday night, shows several men respond “yeah” when asked if they had arrived at Sassafras Saloon on Vine Street for an “LASD party.” In a second video, loud music can be heard blaring from inside the venue.

A person with knowledge of the event, who spoke to The Times on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said staff members had been notified that a party involving the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department had been booked for Friday night. Approximately 100 people were expected to attend, according to that person.

The Sheriff’s Department did not respond to calls and emails seeking comment. The 1933 Group — which owns a number of popular Los Angeles cocktail bars including Sassafras, Idle Hour in North Hollywood, the Bigfoot Lodge in Atwater Village and the Highland Park Bowl — did not respond to an email seeking comment.

