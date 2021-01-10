Video: Armed man takes Corona police officer’s vehicle on 91 Freeway

A crash involving a Corona police officer on Saturday afternoon led to the arrest of the other driver after he took the officer’s patrol vehicle while holding a gun, an incident that was captured on cellphone video by a passerby.

It happened around 2 p.m. on the 91 Freeway near the Van Buren exit in Riverside, according to the Corona Police Department.

The officer, whose name was not released, was driving west in an unmarked Ford Explorer police vehicle when he collided with another car, authorities said.

The back of the SUV was hit, causing the officer to lose control and spin, according to the Police Department.

When the official pulled over to the side of the road, the other driver ran towards the officer while holding a gun, authorities said. That’s when the officer opened fire, according to the Police Department.

A person inside a passing vehicle managed to record part of the encounter. The video shows the civilian behind the SUV as the officer stood on the other side. The civilian appeared to be holding a firearm as he goes into the driver seat while the officer ran behind the SUV.

A passing driver stops next to the patrol vehicle, which had flashing lights from the dashboard, but soon leaves. The officer is seen running away holding up a gun, footage shows.

According to the Corona Police Department, the officer shot at the civilian before he got inside the car. Neither man was hit by gunfire, authorities said.

Video shows heavy traffic on the 91 Freeway as other officers responded to the scene.

A “short time” after the incident, officials found the suspected driver and the SUV in the area of La Sierra and Minnier avenues in Riverside, according to the Police Department. He hid in an apartment but soon surrendered, the agency said.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office will lead the investigation into the incident.

Police did not release the suspect’s name and provided no further information about the case.