Victoria Pham was out on a run on the Mt. Wilson Trail when she came face-to-face with a bear who wanted to share the trail.

In video captured by Pham, the bear comes within a few feet of the runner, who said she could have reached out and touched the dangerous creature.

But instead of panicking, she stayed quiet, and the bear walked by Pham and other hikers without incident.

“There were actually a few people behind me, they weren’t in the video, but they were talking to me, like ‘Hey, what are you doing?’ I’m like, ‘I’m going to let it pass.’ They asked, ‘Are you sure?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I’m going to let it pass. It’s the best thing to do right now,'” Pham said.

Experts agree that it’s best to leave bears alone if they’re encountered in the wild.

This is hardly the first bear sighting near Mt. Wilson, which locals say is home to plenty of bears.

Bears have also recently been spotted brawling in Monrovia and in east L.A. County, among other sightings.