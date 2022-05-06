A bear was captured on video taking a dip in a La Cañada Flintridge swimming pool recently.

Resident Paris Cohen shared video of the black bear relaxing in her backyard with KTLA on Thursday.

“This little guy, after having a snack and breaking the fridge, is having a little swim,” Cohen said.

The video showed a broken refrigerator the bear damaged while searching for food.

The refrigerator door was nearly taken off its hinges. Several cans could also be seen scattered on the ground around it.

Cohen said this isn’t the first time a bear has used her backyard to enjoy some quality time.

La Cañada Flintridge is located in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains.

It’s not unusual for wildlife to wander into the nearby neighborhoods while searching for food.