A bold bear in Monrovia enjoyed some self care on Saturday.

Not only did the black bear enjoy a snack from a trash can, but it also sunned itself in a driveway and checked out a hummingbird feeder.

Eventually, the bruin moseyed on down the street, and it appears no damage was caused outside of an overturned trash can.

Another bear sighting in Monrovia was reported earlier this week, when two bears scuffled in a residential street.