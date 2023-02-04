A Toluca Lake boutique shop is going public with video of a brazen theft.

The video, posted to Instagram Thursday, begins with a pregnant woman browsing strollers at Little Sprout, located at 10000 Riverside Drive, Suite #1.

The woman is soon joined by a man who picks up the stroller indicated by the woman and simply walks out of the store. The woman follows him as they roll the stroller down the sidewalk, video shows.

“We can’t believe in broad daylight people will walk in and steal a stroller,” the boutique said on Instagram. “It’s beyond sad and beyond comprehension. We’re thankful everyone is safe.”