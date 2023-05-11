Police are searching for at least 10 people who were caught on video plowing a truck into a high-end store in Burbank and stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Thursday at Magnolia Park, located at 3500 Magnolia Blvd.

The suspects used a pickup truck to ram into the front of the store, video shared with KTLA showed.

Before that, they almost took down a tree and moved a giant concrete bench while attempting to drive into the store in reverse. It took several tries to crash into the store, with some suspects removing trash bins and directing the driver.

Eventually, the driver plowed through a scissor gate fence used for added security and 10 hooded suspects are seen barging into the store and taking anything they could get their hands on.

Surveillance video shared by Magnolia Park of a smash and grab is seen on May 11, 2023.

Surveillance video shared by Magnolia Park of a smash and grab is seen on May 11, 2023.

The damage storefront is seen hours after the smash and grab on May 11, 2023. (KTLA)

The damage storefront is seen hours after the smash and grab on May 11, 2023. (KTLA)The damage storefront is seen hours after the smash and grab on May 11, 2023. (KTLA)

In less than 10 minutes, they made out with hoodies, hats and other clothing that start at $100 each, but apparently have a much higher after-market value.

In the end, they got away with about $70,000 worth of merchandise.

“It seems like they had an idea of what they wanted to grab. They grabbed a lot of clothes and we carry a lot of premium items, things that typically sell out at retailers,” owner Miki Guerra said. “It was honestly, I would say, impressive that they were able to pull it off, especially at the size of their group.”

The suspects drove away in several vehicles, eventually ditching the pickup, which was reported stolen, Burbank police said.

Authorities found the abandoned vehicle, but the suspects have not been apprehended.

Meanwhile, back at the store, cleanup has started on the trail of destruction left behind.

Guerra believes it will take several days to patch things up.