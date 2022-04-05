Andy Torres was practicing playing the drums Saturday morning, when his music apparently made another man so angry, he attacked the musician with an ax.

“With no warning, just came up from behind … it was very scary, it was surreal,” Torres said.

Torres was wearing his heavy metal costume and mask, practicing his drumming at Todd Longshore Park in Canyon Country just after 7 a.m. Saturday.

He says the attacker came at him in a rage and destroyed his $500 portable drum set.

“He could’ve simply told me to shut up, to quiet down and I would have obliged,” Torres said.

Instead the situation escalated.

“He pulled out a handgun from his jacket, and he pointed it at me,” the musician said. “That’s when I didn’t know what to do anymore.”

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is investigating, saying the man “broke the victim’s drum set and brandished a firearm towards the victim while yelling at him.”

Torres captured the entire incident on camera.

“When he saw the video camera, his expression just changed and he said to me and the camera, ‘doesn’t matter that you have me on camera, I’m just gonna tell them you came at me, that you attacked me and provoked me.”

Video captured the suspect and his car.

A man is seen with an axe on April 2, 2022 in Canyon Country. (Andy Torres)

The car of a man with an axe is seen on April 2, 2022 in Canyon Country. (Andy Torres)

“I’m very lucky to be alive,” Torres said.