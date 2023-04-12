Security cameras captured the shocking moment a driver hits a child crossing the street in Santa Ana before speeding away.

The hit-and-run happened on March 29 as two young boys were walking home from school.

The crash left an 11-year-old boy hospitalized as the suspect driver remains at large. Investigators hope sharing the surveillance video will help them identify the driver.

The video shows the two boys walking on a sidewalk in the 700 block of South Birch Street around 1:30 p.m. One is wearing a blue backpack while the other is wearing a red coat.

For an unknown reason, they’re seen suddenly darting across the street.

“They were maybe startled by some dogs that prompted them to walk from one side of the sidewalk to the other,” said Officer Natalie Garcia with the Santa Ana Police Department.

Video shows the moment a black sedan slams into the child wearing a red coat, tossing his body into the air and onto the pavement. The driver never stopped and continued speeding away, police said.

Security video captured the moment a hit-and-run driver struck a child in Santa Ana on March 29, 2023. (Santa Ana Police Department)

The boy sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. He is now recovering at home, police confirmed.

“The entire incident is very unfortunate,” said Garcia. “These kids were innocent bystanders.”

The victim’s uncle said he is heartbroken the driver wouldn’t stop after hitting a child.

Through a translator, the child’s uncle told KTLA the driver left his nephew out there as if he was a piece of trash. He said he feels horrible this happened and that the driver fled the scene. He’s asking the driver to please come forward.

Police believe the suspect vehicle is a black-colored, early 2000s Cadillac Deville with dark tinted windows, chrome rims and chrome metal trim.

“Had they stopped, this could’ve been easily resolved and not have arose to the situation it has,” said Garcia.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call Santa Ana Police at 714-245-8049.