Surveillance video shows three burglary suspects exiting an Eastvale home with a family’s belongings, including a safe that held wedding rings, sentimental keepsakes and one family member’s life savings.

“They were there for a total of about 15 minutes, inside my house,” the homeowner, identified only as Andrews, told KTLA’s Shelby Nelson.

The thieves gained access to the house last Thursday, at around 5:30 p.m., through a sliding door.

The homeowner said he learned about the burglary when his Ring security cameras sent an alert to his cellphone. When he opened the app, he saw the three suspects, one of them carrying out the family’s safe.

“…my safe that is holding money that is…belonging to my father-in-law, to pay for his funeral, and then anything left just to take care of family, you know, like his wife and kids,” Andrew said.

His 70-year-old father-in-law, who had been battling lung cancer, kept his life savings in the safe. It was meant to pay for his medical expenses and his funeral. Sadly, the 70-year-old died two days after the burglary.

A neighbor, Bill Webb, didn’t know about the burglary until learning about it from KTLA.

“I will say this, that on this street it was pretty brazen, especially at that time. They must’ve targeted that home because any…this home or any of these homes, they would have walked into a heap of problems real quick,” Webb said.

Another neighbor’s Ring camera showed the moments the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the family’s home, near Citrus Street and Sumner Avenue. By then, though, the suspects were gone.

Andrew believes the thieves have targeted him and others because they are Asian Americans, but authorities have said that there’s nothing indicating a specific group was being targeted.

RCSD did recover the family’s safe discarded in a dirt field in Moreno Valley. It had been bleached down. Some of the family’s documents were recovered, but everything else had been stolen.

Authorities continue to investigate the burglary, but so far no arrests have been made or any suspect descriptions released.

Andrew has since set up a GoFundMe campaign to make up for the losses and damages for those who would like to donate.