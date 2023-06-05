An 80-year-old man was attacked, pepper sprayed and robbed outside his Rowland Heights home by a pair of thieves Sunday.

The incident occurred in the 2000 block of RavenFall Avenue at around 1:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said the suspects followed the man home as he left a nearby 99 Ranch Market. That’s when a neighbor’s surveillance cameras captured the thieves attacking the 80-year-old with pepper spray.

The suspects demanded the man’s $2,500 watch and then fled the area in a gray, four-door sedan.

So far, no arrests have been made.