Video captures the moment an armored truck in Hyde Park was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight on Saturday.

The brazen attack happened in front of a 7-Eleven store on Crenshaw Boulevard and Florence Avenue around 11:10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video shows the armored truck driver walking out of the 7-Eleven store and heading back to his vehicle across the parking lot.

Suddenly, the suspects are seen suddenly pulling up in an SUV and stopping in front of the truck. Two masked men quickly hop out of the SUV, one armed with a rifle, as they cornered the victim.

An armed robber is seen shoving his rifle against the victim’s body before the man is forced onto the ground.

The suspects eventually got away with an unknown amount of cash before fleeing the scene as a getaway driver awaited.

The thieves were last seen driving a white, older model Lexus SUV down Florence Avenue.

The armored truck driver was not injured during the ordeal. No further details were released as the incident remains under investigation.